Parisi praises Gov. Evers’ budget plan to increase affordable housing

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi holds news conference on August 10, 2020.
Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi holds news conference on August 10, 2020.(WMTV-TV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi praised Gov. Tony Evers’ biennial budget proposal Wednesday, especially Evers’ plan to create more affordable housing in Wisconsin through a grant fund.

“The Governor’s budget appropriately prioritizes access to affordable housing for Wisconsin families and recognizes the critical role it plays as part of a successful recovery from this pandemic,” Parisi said.

Dane County created an Affordable Housing Fund in 2016, according to a news release, and has been able to build almost 1,700 new housing units since then. Parisi added that this includes the “Valor on Washington” project that aims to prioritize housing for veterans and their families.

Parisi said he encouraged the Legislature to support this initiative.

“This state budget provision will spur economic development, providing much needed jobs at a critical time while creating opportunity for families living paycheck to paycheck,” Parisi said.

Some other ideas included in the governor’s budget were legalizing marijuana for recreational use, expanding Medicaid and setting aside aide for small businesses recovering from the pandemic.

