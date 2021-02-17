Sheriff: Missing Pardeeville man was last seen nearly 2 months ago in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert on Wednesday for a Pardeeville man who left his home at the beginning of December and was last seen a few days before Christmas.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Neal Agnew left his Pardeeville home on December 1 and is known to visit Madison frequently. The missing person report indicated the 40-year-old man was last seen in the Wisconsin capital around 6 p.m. on December 21.

Authorities noted Agnew does not have his wallet or a cell phone, nor does he have a means of transportation.

Agnew was described as a white man, standing 5′10″ tall, with brown hair and short, hazel hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office’s Det. Sgt. Ben Oetzman at 608-742-4166, ext. 3316.

