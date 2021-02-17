Advertisement

State Superintendent candidate deletes account after tweet on slur

Deborah Kerr
Deborah Kerr(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A white candidate to be Wisconsin’s top education official has deleted her Twitter account and apologized after posting a message that she had been called a racial slur for Black people when she was 16.

Deborah Kerr wrote that “my lips were bigger than most and that was the reference given to me” in response to a tweet from the host of a podcast called Race Through Education.

Kerr posted the message on Tuesday, the same day as Wisconsin’s primary for state superintendent of schools.

Kerr was the second-highest vote-getter in the primary and advanced to the April general election. Kerr apologized Wednesday and said she didn’t intend the post to be “interpreted as racist.”

