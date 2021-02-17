Subzero temperature streak ends at 12 Days Wednesday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warmer weather is coming to Wisconsin! It’s just going to take a few days to get here. Temperatures will still be cold for this time of year through Saturday. High temperatures Wednesday through Saturday will only be in the upper teens and lower 20s. Temperatures will warm to near freezing on Sunday and well above freezing early next week. Yes, 40 degrees is in the forecast next Tuesday!

Winter Heat Wave - Madison's Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy and cold. High temperatures will only be in the upper teens to near 20 degrees. The wind will be light out of the south. Wind chills should not be a big problem Wednesday afternoon or evening. Wind chills will be near or just a few degrees below the actual air temperature. There will be a slight chance of light snow showers or flurries Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Madison has had a low temperature at or below 0 degrees for 12 consecutive days. This is the 3rd longest streak on record since the winter of 1939-1940. This streak will likely end on Thursday. The forecast low for Madison Thursday morning is 5 degrees. Lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning will range from 0 to 10 degrees. The wind will be light out of the north, so wind chills will only be a few degrees below the actual air temperature. Scattered light snow showers and snow flurries will be possible Thursday night. Light to no accumulations and travel impacts are expected.

Cold Hard Facts - Subzero Temperature Streak (WMTV NBC15)

The chance for light snow showers and snow flurries will continue Thursday through Thursday night. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and warmer, but not warm. High temperatures on Thursday will top out above 20 degrees for the since February 4, if they don’t hit or top 20 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

On and off light snow showers and snow flurries will be with us through the end of the workweek. Despite the continued slight snow chances, little to no snowfall accumulations and travel impacts are expected. By Friday, snowfall accumulations will be less than an inch for most of the area.

Snowfall Potential Wednesday - Friday (WMTV NBC15)

The weekend will start out mostly sunny and cold. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 20s. The second half of the weekend will be warmer. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 30s. Sunday could also be the snowier half of the weekend. An upper-level storm system will swing through the region and could bring in a round of accumulating snow Saturday night through Sunday.

Snow Chances - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

The snow will be long gone by early next week. The big weather headline Monday through midweek will be the big warm-up!

