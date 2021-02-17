Sun Prairie and Verona open regional play with wins

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie and Verona boy’s basketball both opened WIAA regional play with wins to advance to their bracket’s semifinal.

The Cardinals defeated Oregon 77-44 and will face DeForest Friday night for a spot in the finals.

Check out @DrewHoutakker with the #NoLayups to get his big night started in @SPHSBasketball 77-44 win over Oregon to open regional play. Highlights coming up o @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/upmo3QaRY8 — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) February 17, 2021

Verona Area defeated Middleton 62-56 to advance to face Waunakee on Friday for other spot in the finals.

Love being in the perfect spot to get shots like this of Karson Mitchell's perfect feed to Cam McCorkle in @VeronaBoysBB regional opening win over Middleton. Highlights coming up on @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/8zjkYKEdMx — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) February 17, 2021

