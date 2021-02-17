Advertisement

Sun Prairie and Verona open regional play with wins

By George Balekji
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie and Verona boy’s basketball both opened WIAA regional play with wins to advance to their bracket’s semifinal.

The Cardinals defeated Oregon 77-44 and will face DeForest Friday night for a spot in the finals.

Verona Area defeated Middleton 62-56 to advance to face Waunakee on Friday for other spot in the finals.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide
Quantrell D. Schwartzlow
17-year-old escapes after being taken into custody in Rock County

Latest News

John Jagler spoke with NBC15 shortly after the unofficial results came in.
John Jagler wins Republican primary for State Senate Dist. 13
Evers promises budget will help Wisconsin bounce back reaction
Evers promises budget will help Wisconsin bounce back reaction
Evers promises budget will help Wisconsin bounce back
Evers promises budget will help Wisconsin bounce back
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport 10p
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport 10p