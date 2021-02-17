Sun Prairie and Verona open regional play with wins
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie and Verona boy’s basketball both opened WIAA regional play with wins to advance to their bracket’s semifinal.
The Cardinals defeated Oregon 77-44 and will face DeForest Friday night for a spot in the finals.
Verona Area defeated Middleton 62-56 to advance to face Waunakee on Friday for other spot in the finals.
