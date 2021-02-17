Advertisement

Sun Prairie’s historic bell tower restored, placed back

Sun Prairie's historic bell tower was restored and replaced.
Sun Prairie's historic bell tower was restored and replaced.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The historic bell tower on top of Sun Prairie’s Old City Hall was placed back in its spot Wednesday morning after being restored.

According to a news release, the top of the tower was removed after a fire destroyed it decades ago.

However, historic restoration of the tower started after the July 2018 explosion in downtown Sun Prairie.

“We are excited to be nearing the end of this historic project and we are grateful for the support we have received from the Sun Prairie community,” the City noted previously.

Construction company Findorff rebuilt the top of the bell tower off-site.

Sun Prairie's historic bell tower was placed back on top of the old city hall building.
Sun Prairie's historic bell tower was placed back on top of the old city hall building.

