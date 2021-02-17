Advertisement

Suspect in Madison cocaine bust once convicted of homicide by drug delivery

The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday...
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 41-year-old man who was once convicted of reckless homicide in connection with the delivery of controlled substance was arrested again on drug-related charges.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Christopher T. Jenkins was arrested on Monday, Feb. 8, at a hotel room on E. Springs Dr. Members of the Dane Co. Narcotics Task Force seized over eight grams of cocaine, nearly four grams of THC, and other evidence at the scene, the police report indicated.

In its initial report, MPD stated he was tentatively charged with three counts of delivery of heroin, delivery of cocaine, and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, among other counts. The record noted Jenkins had been the target of an ongoing drug investigation.

He is being held at the Dane Co. jail for a parole violation.

The Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office confirmed Jenkins was previously convicted of first-degree homicide/deliver drugs. His eleven-year sentence, handed down in Sept. 2016, had been divided between four years of initial confinement in addition to seven years of extended supervision.

District Attorney Ismael Ozanne added that Jenkins’ criminal record could cause him to be classified a habitual offender, meaning he could receive stricter sentences going forward.

