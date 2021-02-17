Advertisement

Turnout 7.2% for Wisconsin spring primary

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Turnout in Wisconsin’s spring primary election barely topped 7%, one-tenth of what turnout was just three months ago in the November presidential election.

The only statewide race on Tuesday’s ballot was the nonpartisan contest for state superintendent of schools. The race drew little attention in the days leading up to the vote and the low turnout was not a surprise.

Election officials had said they expected few voters to cast ballots. Just shy of 325,000 people voted in the superintendent’s race, based on unofficial numbers.

That is nearly 7.2% of the voting-age population. Turnout in the presidential election was 72%.

