Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM Q&A: DHS’s allocation model & including kids in the data

Q&A breaking down how state health officials prioritize limited vaccine doses in Wisconsin, plus why kids are included in vaccine progress data.
By Tajma Hall
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is getting answers to questions about DHS’s allocation model and why children are included in the state’s overall data. The Vaccine Team took those questions to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Here’s what Elizabeth Goodsitt, DHS Communications Specialist had to say:

QUESTION: With more than 500 vaccine providers across Wisconsin, is there a formula that determines how many vaccine doses each health care provider receives?

DHS uses an allocation model to prioritize and allocate vaccine to providers based on how much is requested. The model includes the following parameters:

  • Dedicate supply for Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), free clinics, tribes, and providers who primarily vaccinate under-served populations.
  • Establish baseline minimums for local and tribal health departments, vaccine providers serving long-term care populations, and strategically placed high-throughput clinics.
  • Weight requests using the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) based upon the counties in which vaccine is distributed.
  • Use county population as a guardrail to ensure that allocations are not significantly disproportional to population.
  • Allow additional weighting for vaccine providers in counties with historical gaps in allocations due to limited provider enrollments and logistical constraints early on.
QUESTION: Since the vaccine is not approved for children (at this time), why does DHS include kids in Wisconsin’s total population to get the vaccine?

Those percentages are calculated using the full population, because vaccination coverage determines how well a community is protected against a disease – in this case, COVID-19. Since children are still susceptible to illness from COVID-19, we count them when considering vaccination coverage. DHS does not have plans to offer this data in the context of the number of people who are eligible to be vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide
Quantrell D. Schwartzlow
17-year-old escapes after being taken into custody in Rock County

Latest News

Madison College's Dental Hygiene Program
Madison dental school urges parents not to skip-out on child check-ups, offering discounted rates
Emanuel Voeltz waits with Assistant Director Abe Rabinowitz in the waiting area of the Madison...
Madison VA opens COVID-19 vaccinations for veterans ages 65 and older
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Wisconsin’s first community-based vaccine clinic ‘soft opens’
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
More than 40% of Wisconsinites 65 or older received COVID-19 shot