Why Is The Snow Melting - It’s Below Freezing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Record cold and snow making headlines across the country. Especially in the deep south. On Tuesday, the country set a record for the most snow cover ever at 73. 2 percent of the country covered. This broke the old record of 70.9 percent set back on January 12, 2011. Keeping in mind records for this data go back to 2003. The good news is that a warming trend is going to melt off a lot of this snow down south. We will likely even see a dent in our deep snow pack in the days and weeks ahead.

If you have been out over the past few days, you may have even noticed a lot of melting already happening. Does this have you scratching your head? After all temperatures have come nowhere near the freezing mark on several weeks! As always, there is a scientific answer. As we move through February and March, the suns rays get stronger and more direct. With the extensive sunshine we have had over the past few days, that energy absorption has actually raised the temperature of dark colored surfaces. This includes roadways and rooftops, to name a few. It’s the reason you may see icicles hanging from buildings and your route to work clearing up.

Of course once the sun goes down we lose that heating potential and all surfaces fall below freezing. It’s the reason we say to watch for refreezing each and every night. It will be sometime before we completely melt off our deep snow pack, but with an increasing sun angle and warmer temperatures we will start to chip away at it. It’s also worth noting that while snow can be harder to keep around, we still stand the chance of many more snow events through late winter and early spring.

