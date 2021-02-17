Woman accused of looting, smashing window during May protests given deferment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 20-year-old woman accused of looting a Madison business and smashing a window at Power Nine Games was given deferred prosecution Wednesday morning after pleading guilty to two charges.

Upon completion of the program, Gabrielle Kokesh would have the charges of burglary and criminal damage to property against her dropped. However, if the Waunakee woman failed to meet the conditions, she would be found guilty and sentenced in the case.

Two women were confronted after a window was smashed at Power Nine Games on State St. during the May 30, 2020, protests.

Dane Co. judge Ellen Berz imposed two additional conditions on Kokesh, who remains out on bond, during her deferment: that the 20-year-old does not consume alcohol and that she avoids the State Street area.

Kokesh was arrested in June a little more than two weeks after an NBC15 News team captured footage, which soon went viral, of a woman smashing the window of Power Nine Games during the May 30 protests before being pulled away and seemingly lectured by two people also attending the demonstrations.

Gabrielle Kokesh (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office) (NBC15)

She was also accused from stealing from a business at 414 State Street that same day.

