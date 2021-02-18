Advertisement

19-year-old found unconscious in a snowbank near the UW campus

The report noted he was not dressed for the freezing cold overnight temperatures.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alcohol may have been a factor for a 19-year-old man who was found passed out in a snowbank near the University of Wisconsin campus, according to the Madison Police Dept.

MPD’s incident report indicates the teen, whose name was not released, was discovered unresponsive shortly before 2 a.m., lying in the snow in the 1000 block of W. Dayton St., about a block off N. Park St.

He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment, police added.

Their investigation into the matter is ongoing.

