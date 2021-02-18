19-year-old found unconscious in a snowbank near the UW campus

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alcohol may have been a factor for a 19-year-old man who was found passed out in a snowbank near the University of Wisconsin campus, according to the Madison Police Dept.

MPD’s incident report indicates the teen, whose name was not released, was discovered unresponsive shortly before 2 a.m., lying in the snow in the 1000 block of W. Dayton St., about a block off N. Park St.

The report noted he was not dressed for the freezing cold overnight temperatures.

He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment, police added.

Their investigation into the matter is ongoing.

