38 cats, one dog rescued from ‘absolutely uninhabitable’ Jefferson home

JEFFERSON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities rescued more than three dozen cats and a dog from a Jefferson home Wednesday, which included a mother cat and her four one-day-old kittens.

According to a news release, The Humane Society of Jefferson County and City of Jefferson Police Department rescued the animals from a hoarding situation during a four-hour sweep of the home.

Humane society executive director Jeff Okazaki described the home as in “frightening condition.” In some places, shelter staff reported that piles of filth and animal waste was nearly knee-high.

“The conditions inside were a living nightmare, absolutely uninhabitable,” Okazaki said.

Okazaki noted that a pit-bull mix dog appeared to have been stuck living in the basement of the house for its entire life. He also said that they are expecting more animals to come out of the house, and wouldn’t be surprised if they rescued 50 animals.

All 39 animals were taken back to the humane society and will be given a medical check-up before they are placed up for adoption.

The home was later condemned by the Jefferson County Health Department and police are still investigating, the humane society said.

The humane society added that anyone who is interested in adopting an animal, support their care or support a future rescue can visit their website.

