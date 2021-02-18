5% of Wisconsin has completed COVID-19 vaccine series

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five percent of Wisconsin’s population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as of Thursday.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard reports that 288,747 residents have completed their vaccine series in the Badger State, while 761,336 people, or 13.1% of the population, have received at least one dose.

So far this week, DHS notes that 91,235 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsinites. More than 1.05 million shots have been given out to Wisconsin residents.

The number of vaccines given out in Wisconsin has reached 1.07 million, but DHS noted last week that it does not necessarily mean these doses went out to Wisconsinites.

Data also indicates that Ashland County is the first county in the state to surpass 20% of residents having received at least one dose of the shot. Just next to Ashland, Bayfield County is the next closest county to exceeding 20% at 19.8%.

Iowa, Richland and Lafayette counties are all within the 19% range for first doses, as well.

DHS added 733 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections ever reported in Wisconsin to 557,722. For the first time since the end of August, the number of cases per day has been reported at less than 1,000 for a week straight.

These low numbers in cases have continued to shift the seven-day rolling average for new cases down, now sitting at 658 cases. This is the lowest the seven-day average has been since the end of July 11, 2020 when the average was at 660.

Hospitalizations also continue to decrease, with fewer than 385 patients currently admitted to Wisconsin hospitals for COVID-19. There were 58 new patients admitted Thursday. Last Thursday, there were 489 patients suffering from the virus while in the hospital. It has been on trend for the past three weeks for the total numbers hospitalizations to decrease by 100 each week.

The department also added 18 new deaths related to the virus.

