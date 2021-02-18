Beloit Snappers Farewell Season schedule released
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Snappers’ Farewell Season schedule was released Thursday by the MLB for its last season with the current team name.
Beloit Baseball noted that the team will play the entire 2021 season as the Snappers prior to their rebrand in 2022, according to a news release.
Team president Jeff Jurgella explained that they were excited for the upcoming season.
“The history of the Snappers will be honored with a full-season send-off and our organization will have the opportunity to tap into the talent and resources of Major League Baseball to bring the name selected by fans through the fan vote to life in even bigger and better ways,” Jurgella said.
The 120-game schedule includes 60 home games in Beloit between May 4 and Sept. 19. The season will start on the road from May 4-9 in Appleton where the team will face the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
The Snappers’ home opener series will be against the South Bend Cubs from May 11-16 in Beloit.
The team also noted that in order for teams to play as many games as possible, the Midwest League will not hold playoffs during 2021.
Here is the full 2021 season schedule:
- May 4-9 at Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- May 11-16 vs South Bend Cubs
- May 18-23 at Cedar Rapids Kernels
- May 25-30 vs Peoria Chiefs
- June 1-6 vs. Quad Cities River Bandits
- June 8-13 vs Cedar Rapids Kernels
- June 15-20 at Peoria Chiefs
- June 22-27 vs Quad Cities River Bandits
- June 29-July 4 vs Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- July 6-11 at South Bend Cubs
- July 13-18 vs Quad Cities River Bandits
- July 20-25 at Cedar Rapids Kernels
- July 27-August 1 at Peoria Chiefs
- August 3-8 vs Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- August 10-15 at Quad Cities River Bandits
- August 17-22 vs Peoria Chiefs
- August 24-29 vs Cedar Rapids Kernels
- August 31-September 5 at Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- September 7-12 vs South Bend Cubs
- September 14-19 at Lake County Captains
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.