Call it a Wisconsin Heat Wave: Temperatures near 40°F by next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine mixed with a few clouds on Thursday afternoon. An upper-level shortwave embedded within a larger trough was seen swinging through the northern Great Plains. This feature will generate cloud cover over Wisconsin throughout the late afternoon & evening. A few flurries - esp. north of Madison cannot be ruled out. Accumulations are not anticipated.

Surface high-pressure remains in control and keeps the weather quiet for the first portion of the weekend. Highs climb through the teens tomorrow into the 20′s by Saturday and perhaps near 30°F on Sunday. A low-pressure develops late Saturday over the Great Plains and passes south of Wisconsin on Sunday. Snow showers are expected to expand into the NBC 15 viewing area Sunday. A wetter snowfall will likely accumulate across parts of the area. As of now, models project about 2″ in southern Wisconsin. Expect changes to the forecast as we get closer.

Next week appears far warmer than what we’ve become accustomed to these last several weeks. Highs will remain in the 30′s through Thursday. Afternoon temperatures could hit 40°F on Tuesday.

