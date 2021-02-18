ER doctors report increase in visits for opioid overdoses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health care workers are noticing an increase in emergency room visits for opioid overdoses, UW Health reports Wednesday.

There was a 15% increase in emergency department patients related to an opioid overdose in 2020 at UW Health and the BerbeeWalsh Department of Emergency Medicine, according to Dr. Mike Repplinger.

“Sadly, an unintended consequence of the pandemic is that it has forced people into isolation in many places, often taking away the support systems for those managing opioid addiction,” Repplinger said. “Additionally, the introduction of new types of synthetic opioids has added to an already terrible situation.”

On a national level, JAMA Psychiatry reports that weekly rates of emergency room visits for these overdoses have increased by as much as 45% during mid-April to October of 2020 when compared with the same period in 2019.

Dr. Repplinger explained that other factors have also led to the increase, such as patients being prescribed larger doses of medications. The lack of access to Suboxone, a drug that can treat narcotic dependence, due to clinic closures from the pandemic have also been cited.

