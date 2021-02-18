Good Samaritan finds young child wandering alone outside in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An autistic five-year-old was found alone outside a Madison apartment building. A Good Samaritan spotted the child and brought him inside into the complex’s front office while they waited for police officers to arrive.

Officers searched the area, looking for his guardians, the Madison Police Dept. report indicated. Because of his condition, the boy was unable to speak and tell the officers where he lived.

Unable to find his home or caretakers, the officers brought the child back to the South District police station where they gave him snacks and toys, while they tried to find his guardians.

After about an hour, the child was reunited with his caretaker, according to police. Investigators were told a babysitter fell asleep and the boy left his home, in the 1100 block of Moorland Rd., on his own. He was wearing boots and a winter jacket at the time, they noted.

Child Protective Services were notified and the child was returned to his guardian.

In the report, the police department expressed its appreciation to the South Side resident who first spotted the child and brought him to safety.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.