Advertisement

Good Samaritan finds young child wandering alone outside in Madison

(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An autistic five-year-old was found alone outside a Madison apartment building. A Good Samaritan spotted the child and brought him inside into the complex’s front office while they waited for police officers to arrive.

Officers searched the area, looking for his guardians, the Madison Police Dept. report indicated. Because of his condition, the boy was unable to speak and tell the officers where he lived.

Unable to find his home or caretakers, the officers brought the child back to the South District police station where they gave him snacks and toys, while they tried to find his guardians.

After about an hour, the child was reunited with his caretaker, according to police. Investigators were told a babysitter fell asleep and the boy left his home, in the 1100 block of Moorland Rd., on his own. He was wearing boots and a winter jacket at the time, they noted.

Child Protective Services were notified and the child was returned to his guardian.

In the report, the police department expressed its appreciation to the South Side resident who first spotted the child and brought him to safety.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide
Gabrielle Kokesh (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Woman accused of looting, smashing window during May protests given deferment

Latest News

Camp Randall is practically empty Friday night for the first football game of 2020.
UW planning to allow fans at Badgers football games
Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
A controversial week of wolf hunting is planned for the final week of February
A controversial week of wolf hunting is planned for the final week of February
A controversial week of wolf hunting is planned for the final week of February
A controversial week of wolf hunting is planned for the final week of February