Madison VA may reschedule vaccinations due to delivery issues

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Severe weather across the country is causing a delay in COVID-19 vaccine shipments, meaning vaccination appointments at some Madison-area hospitals may have to be rescheduled.

The William S. Middleton Memorial Hospital and Clinics explained that appointments over the next few days may be affected, because they are experiencing issues with receiving their shipment.

The Madison VA assured patients experiencing a delay or change in their visit that hospital employees are working to reschedule them.

Before patients head out to their appointment, the Madison VA asked that patients contact them in order to confirm if their appointment is still on, or will need a new time.

