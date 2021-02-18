Advertisement

Madison VA may reschedule vaccinations due to delivery issues

Emanuel Voeltz waits with Assistant Director Abe Rabinowitz in the waiting area of the Madison...
Emanuel Voeltz waits with Assistant Director Abe Rabinowitz in the waiting area of the Madison VA Cancer Treatment Center to be the first Veteran Patient in Madison to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.(Madison VA Hospital)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Severe weather across the country is causing a delay in COVID-19 vaccine shipments, meaning vaccination appointments at some Madison-area hospitals may have to be rescheduled.

The William S. Middleton Memorial Hospital and Clinics explained that appointments over the next few days may be affected, because they are experiencing issues with receiving their shipment.

The Madison VA assured patients experiencing a delay or change in their visit that hospital employees are working to reschedule them.

Before patients head out to their appointment, the Madison VA asked that patients contact them in order to confirm if their appointment is still on, or will need a new time.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide

Latest News

Many parents are wondering how long it will be before children can receive the shot.
The Next Generation of Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna pediatric trials underway
There’s a new warning from top U.S. health officials about coronavirus variants. Reports...
UK COVID-19 variant discovered in Dane County
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
5% of Wisconsin has completed COVID-19 vaccine series
New COVID-19 vaccine registry aims to make getting appointments easier