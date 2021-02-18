Advertisement

Mars Touchdown: Perseverance Rover lands Thursday afternoon

The latest NASA mission to Mars focuses on a search for ancient signs of life and testing state-of-the-art technology ahead of manned-missions to the Moon.
An illustration of NASA’s Perseverance rover landing safely on Mars. Hundreds of critical...
An illustration of NASA’s Perseverance rover landing safely on Mars. Hundreds of critical events must execute perfectly and exactly on time for the rover to land safely on Feb. 18, 2021.(Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Calif. (WMTV) - After a nearly 7-month, 293 million-mile journey, NASA’s Rover Perseverance will land on the surface of Mars. Its main mission is to seek out signs of ancient life in the 28-mile wide Jezero Crater. The rover carries the space agency’s most advanced tech - including instruments to scan the planet’s rocks & sediment, a terrain-relative navigation system, and a helicopter. Besides searching for life, Perseverance’s on-board tech will pave the way for future manned-missions to the Moon and Mars.

WHERE TO WATCH

Live & on-Demand video of news briefings as well as the landing itself are available through NASA’s website & their YouTube Channel.

LANDING PROCEDURE TIMELINE

NASA scientists will receive confirmation that Perseverance landed at approximately 2:55 p.m. CST/3:55 p.m. EST. However, the landing and every milestone listed below will take place earlier due to the vast distance between Earth & Mars. Signals take about 11 minutes and 22 seconds to travel from the Rover back to Earth.

MilestoneCSTEST
Cruise Stage Separation2:38 p.m.3:38 p.m.
Atmospheric Entry2:48 p.m. 3:48 p.m.
Peak Heating2:49 p.m. 3:49 p.m.
Parachute Deployment2:52 p.m.3:52 p.m.
Heat Shield Separation2:52 p.m. (20-sec after parachute deployment)3:52 p.m. (20-sec after parachute deployment)
Back Shell Separation2:54 p.m. 3:54 p.m.
Rover Touchdown2:55 p.m. 3:55 p.m.

MAIN MISSION: SEARCHING FOR SIGNS OF ANCIENT LIFE

Past missions to Mars discovered evidence of once running water on the Red Planet before it froze over. This time, Perseverance is landing in a 28-mile wide crater in the planet’s northern hemisphere. Scientists believe the Jezero Crater was once home to an ancient river delta and a large lake which could contain traces of microbial life. The Rover will also collect data about Mars’ geology and climate.

SECONDARY MISSION: PAVING THE WAY FOR FUTURE MANNED MISSIONS

Perseverance carries several hi-tech instruments and devices to not only complete its primary mission, but also test out equipment for other planned missions.

Terrain-relative navigation plays a pivotal role in the landing procedure by taking photos & making adjustments upon approach. The technology will be improved upon & adapted for future manned missions to the Moon.

Terrain-relative navigation plays a pivotal role in Perseverance landing procedure

Perseverance also boasts the most self-driving technology ever in a rover -- allowing it to cover more ground with fewer instructions from Earth. This could make exploration of other planets more efficient as well.

The Mars 2020 mission also carries the most cameras ever - 19 are on the rover itself. There’s also a microphone on-board so the public may hear sound on Mars for the very first time.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide
Gabrielle Kokesh (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Woman accused of looting, smashing window during May protests given deferment

Latest News

Milder temperature are on the way through the weekend and into next week. Highs are expected...
Milder Temperatures for the Weekend and into Next Week
The suns rays become stronger and more direct as we head through the end of winter and early...
Why Is The Snow Melting - It’s Below Freezing
Wisconsin Winter Heat Wave - SUBZERO temperature streak ends at 12 days
Another cold morning across southern Wisconsin. Double-digit below zero temperatures have been...
A Warming Trend is Expected Through the Weekend