Milder Temperatures for the Weekend and into Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More cold weather is expected in this part of the country through the weekend. Highs will remain anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees below average through Sunday. The average high for today is 32 degrees in Madison.

There is a warm front currently located to west near the Rocky Mountains. Is is holding nearly station at this time but it will begin to make its way eastward over the next 24 hours. It is expected to pass through Wisconsin on Sunday.

With its passage, we will see some accumulating snow on Sunday with most spots picking up an inch or two. The snow will come to an end around midnight Sunday night.

Milder temperature are on the way through the weekend and into next week. Highs are expected near 40 by the middle of the week. (wmtv weather)

Much warmer air will fill in for next week with highs returning to above average readings Monday, and near 40 by Tuesday and Wednesday. Melting of the deep snow cover over the southern part of the state could lead to standing water and potential minor flooding.

