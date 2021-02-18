NBC15 Diaper Drive: What diapers are needed most

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A little help goes a long way to help change the lives of struggling families in South Central Wisconsin.

NBC15 is partnering with The Village Diaper Bank to help families get an adequate supply of diapers to keep an infant or child clean, dry and healthy.

Right now, one in three families are struggling to make ends meet. Disposable diapers can cost $70 to $80 per month per baby, and there is no state or federal program that allocates dollars specifically for diaper purchases.

The NBC15 Diaper Drive began on Thursday with donation bins set up at select locations in Dane County.

On Feb. 25, a diaper donation drive-thru event will happen at The Village Diaper Bank on Madison’s East Side. Online donations up to $20,000 will be matched by generous sponsors. Thanks to the buying power of The Village Diaper Bank, one dollar can provide up to seven diapers.

WHAT DIAPERS ARE NEEDED

People can donate any unused or brand-new disposable diapers to the NBC15 Diaper Drive from Feb. 18 through Feb. 25.

Megan Sollenberger, the CEO and Founder of The Village Diaper Bank says infants need up to twelve diapers per day, and toddlers need about eight.

“We mostly get requests for the bigger sizes, which is surprising for some, but babies grow really fast and don’t really stay in those ones or twos or threes very long,” says Sollenberger. “Fives, sixes, or pull-ups are by far the ones we go through the fastest.

Sollenberger says The Village Diaper Bank asks for disposable diapers over cloth diapers because families they serve are at or below the federal poverty level, and in some cases homeless.

“They don’t have access to transportation or have reliable laundry facilities to keep cloth diapers clean,” says Sollenberger. “Most daycare facilities require disposable diapers and not cloth diapers, if families need child care.”

DIAPER DONATION DRIVE-THRU

The NBC15 Diaper Drive Donation Drive-Thru is on Feb. 25 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

People can put diapers they wish to donate in their vehicles and head over to The Village Diaper Bank at 9 Marsh Court on Madison’s East Side.

As drivers arrive, follow the Diaper Donation Drive-Thru signs. They can remain in their vehicles and open their trunk for contactless drop-off.

On that day, online donations up to $20,000 dollars will be matched by a family and local businesses. People can donate anytime by clicking here.

DIAPER DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

If you can’t make it to the NBC15 Diaper Donation Drive-Thru, there are five diaper drop-off locations in Dane County.

People can look for red containers at:

Festival Foods in Madison and Verona

Icki Sticki in Mount Horeb and Verona

Hilldale Mall atrium near Macy’s

An NBC15 Diaper Drive donation drop-off container is placed at five locations in Dane County. (Lou Thao/WMTV)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.