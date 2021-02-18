New COVID-19 vaccine registry aims to make getting appointments easier

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new statewide COVID-19 vaccine registry is promising to help people determine if they are eligible to receive their first dose and allow them to schedule an appointment if they are.

“This registry will be vital to our effort to get all Wisconsinites access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement that accompanied the announcement. “It will make it easier for the public to get vaccinated and assist vaccinators in tracking available supply.”

The new registry is slated to open for all Wisconsinites at the beginning of March, however, some residents will be able to access it next week as the Dept. of Health Services tests the system. Even when it does open, not everyone eligible may be able to use the registry to schedule an appointment, the agency cautions, blaming it on supply shortages.

“It is important to remember that the vaccine supply in Wisconsin is extremely limited and that most people will not be able to get appointments to be vaccinated right away,” Evers added.

DHS also notes the registry will not serve as a comprehensive list of all vaccinators, pointing out that health care systems, pharmacies, and local health departments may have their own systems set up and patients could be required to go through them. Only people living in communities where a vaccinator has opted into the program will be allowed to schedule appointments.

In addition to the website, call centers have been established for people who do not have internet access, to help them register and set an appointment.

“This registry will help make the process of getting vaccines easier for Wisconsin residents and will also help partners across the state who are administering vaccines,” DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake said.

According to DHS, the infrastructure used for this project comes from Microsoft, which is also providing the technology to several other states.

The agency expects by April 1 any vaccinator who wants to be included will be eligible to enroll.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.