Rock Co. officials assure calls about COVID-19 workplaces are not a scam

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials assured residents Wednesday that calls asking about COVID-19 in their workplace is not a scam.

According to a news release, the state Department of Health Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are doing follow-up interviews with people in order to determine risk factors for COVID-19 transmission in people’s workplaces.

These calls will come from Wisconsin contact tracers who reach out to eligible participants.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office noted that they may ask for people’s date of birth, but they will not ask for someone’s financial or insurance information.

Officials added that this will increase their knowledge about how COVID-19 spreads in a workplace setting, and ask that people answer the questions to the best of their ability.

