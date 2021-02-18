SDJ opens applications for kindergarten early admission

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Janesville is accepting applications Thursday for families who want their children considered to enter kindergarten early.

State law requires that children must be at least 5 years old prior to September 1 of the year that they would start kindergarten, according to a news release.

SDJ explained that this law allows them to allow a parent or guardian of a child who is 4 years old on September 1, 2021 but will be 5 years old on or before November 1, 2021, to apply to have that child admitted to kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year.

A team made up of a school psychologist, speech and language teacher and a kindergarten teacher will screen each applicant’s potential to thrive in a school setting.

“Children with superior intellectual abilities and above average social-emotional development, physical development, and language development will be recommended for early entrance to kindergarten,” the district wrote.

SDJ also noted that students will not be tested on their academic skills, such as numbers, letters and colors.

Applications must be made in writing and turned in by April 30 to Coordinator of P4J, Angela Lynch, at the School District of Janesville’s Educational Services Center.

The Board of Education will consider recommendations for early admission at its meeting in June, and parents will be notified shortly after.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.