Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The longtime host of a popular Madison morning radio show was arrested Wednesday evening on child pornography allegations, a source has told NBC15 News.

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office records show Matthew Bradshaw Jones was booked into the jail around 8:50 p.m. on a single count of possession of child pornography. He was arrested by the Mt. Horeb police department about an hour and a half-earlier.

The unnamed and trusted source confirmed Jones is Jackson Jones, one of the hosts of Today’s Q106 Morning Show, on the country music station.

The Mt. Horeb Police Dept. confirmed executing a search warrant in the 100 block of Ridge Street, in conjunction with the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office. The department added several electronic devices were taken as evidence.

Chief Doug Vierck noted the investigation is ongoing and there is no danger to the community.

NBC15 News has reached out to Q106 and its parent company, Mid-West Family of Companies, about the arrest and are awaiting response.

Jackson has not been officially charged. Any charge will come after he appears for a preliminary hearing.

