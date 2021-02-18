Advertisement

Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations

Matthew Jones
Matthew Jones(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The longtime host of a popular Madison morning radio show was arrested Wednesday evening on child pornography allegations, a source has told NBC15 News.

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office records show Matthew Bradshaw Jones was booked into the jail around 8:50 p.m. on a single count of possession of child pornography. He was arrested by the Mt. Horeb police department about an hour and a half-earlier.

The unnamed and trusted source confirmed Jones is Jackson Jones, one of the hosts of Today’s Q106 Morning Show, on the country music station.

The Mt. Horeb Police Dept. confirmed executing a search warrant in the 100 block of Ridge Street, in conjunction with the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office. The department added several electronic devices were taken as evidence.

Chief Doug Vierck noted the investigation is ongoing and there is no danger to the community.

NBC15 News has reached out to Q106 and its parent company, Mid-West Family of Companies, about the arrest and are awaiting response.

Jackson has not been officially charged. Any charge will come after he appears for a preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide
Gabrielle Kokesh (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Woman accused of looting, smashing window during May protests given deferment

Latest News

Camp Randall is practically empty Friday night for the first football game of 2020.
UW planning to allow fans at Badgers football games
Good Samaritan finds young child wandering alone outside in Madison
A controversial week of wolf hunting is planned for the final week of February
A controversial week of wolf hunting is planned for the final week of February
A controversial week of wolf hunting is planned for the final week of February
A controversial week of wolf hunting is planned for the final week of February