Thompson wants 75% of fall UW classes in-person

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson says he wants 75% of classes to be taught in-person this fall.

Thompson wrote in a column released to the public Thursday that he’s directed system campuses to ensure students will have what he called “as classic a UW campus experience as possible.”

Thompson says the system’s aggressive testing protocols, social distancing and masks have kept COVID-19 infection rates low.

He says the time has come to resume as much of an in-person campus experience as possible this fall.

