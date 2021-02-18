Thompson wants 75% of fall UW classes in-person

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson says he wants 75% of classes to be taught in-person this fall.

Thompson wrote in a column released to the public Thursday that he’s directed system campuses to ensure students will have what he called “as classic a UW campus experience as possible.”

In this March 18, 2016 photo, former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson addresses the crowd at a town hall meeting at the River Steel plant in West Salem, Wis. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)

Thompson says the system’s aggressive testing protocols, social distancing and masks have kept COVID-19 infection rates low.

He says the time has come to resume as much of an in-person campus experience as possible this fall.

