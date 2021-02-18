Advertisement

UW Credit Union invests $1.5 million in fund to address equity in economic mobility

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Credit Union is investing $1.5 million Wednesday in order to create a fund that addresses economic mobility barriers for people of color.

According to a news release, the UW Credit Union Fund for Racial Equity was launched in partnership with the United Way of Dane County and the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

This goal of this fund will be to focus on programming to increase financial stability and improve educational outcomes.

UW Credit Union Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Sheila Milton explained that this fund is an expansion on their brand’s mission “Here for Every You.”

“This fund is about investing in our neighbors in a tangible, meaningful way,” Milton said. “This includes improving the financial well-being and capability of our Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) community members.”

A $1 million investment will be made in Dane County, which is where most UW Credit Union members live, the credit union noted. The other $500,000 will be implemented in the greater-Milwaukee area.

UW Credit Union added that a $250,000 total investment will also support emergency grants in both areas to provide COVID-19 relief for underserved communities and help provide a buffer between future financial crises.

Interested applicants can apply online starting March 17.

