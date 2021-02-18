Advertisement

Warming Into The Weekend

Above Normal And Above Freezing
Winter Alerts
Winter Alerts(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -With another major winter storm missing us to the south, our focus is on a major warming trend into the weekend and next week. Temperatures tonight, while still cold, should stay above the zero degree mark. This would end our stretch of 12 days in a row with overnight lows below zero. Weak impulses of energy will move through the area over the next couple of days. With limited moisture, we are only expecting scattered flurries and snow showers. While a quick dusting is possible at times, not significant accumulation is expected.

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend with mainly sunny skies and highs around 20 degrees. Another weathermaker moves through Sunday with a chance of light snow. Right now, there is the possibility of minor accumulations. An even bigger warm up will arrive just in time to start the new week.

Highs the first half of next week will be into the middle and upper 30s. With enough sunshine, there is even the chance parts of the area could hit 40 degrees!

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide
Gabrielle Kokesh (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Woman accused of looting, smashing window during May protests given deferment

Latest News

Wisconsin Winter Heat Wave - SUBZERO temperature streak ends at 12 days
Low Temperatures - Wednesday Night
Subzero temperature streak ends at 12 Days Wednesday night
Another cold morning across southern Wisconsin. Double-digit below zero temperatures have been...
A Warming Trend is Expected Through the Weekend
Madison
One More Frigid Night