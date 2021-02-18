Warming Into The Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -With another major winter storm missing us to the south, our focus is on a major warming trend into the weekend and next week. Temperatures tonight, while still cold, should stay above the zero degree mark. This would end our stretch of 12 days in a row with overnight lows below zero. Weak impulses of energy will move through the area over the next couple of days. With limited moisture, we are only expecting scattered flurries and snow showers. While a quick dusting is possible at times, not significant accumulation is expected.

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend with mainly sunny skies and highs around 20 degrees. Another weathermaker moves through Sunday with a chance of light snow. Right now, there is the possibility of minor accumulations. An even bigger warm up will arrive just in time to start the new week.

Highs the first half of next week will be into the middle and upper 30s. With enough sunshine, there is even the chance parts of the area could hit 40 degrees!

