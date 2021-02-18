Senate to pass bipartisan unemployment bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate has approved a bipartisan bill designed to begin updating the state’s antiquated unemployment insurance system.

Gov. Tony Evers has blamed for causing delays in the processing of claims filed during the coronavirus pandemic. Following the bill’s passage, the governor’s office released a statement indicating Evers would likely sign the legislation if it were to pass the lower chamber.

“While I wish the Legislature would have provided the funding we asked for that we need to fix this system once and for all, I’m glad the Legislature is finally be taking this issue seriously after years of inaction,” Evers said in the statement.

“It’s not enough, but it’s at least a step in the right direction,” Evers added.

Members of the Joint Committee on Finance have claimed Evers already has the authority and resources to request a new system.

The measure approved Thursday also includes portions of a COVID-19 bill that Evers vetoed. It would waive the one-week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits until March 14 and extend limited liability from coronavirus-related lawsuits to businesses, governments and schools.

The bill now heads to the Assembly, which could vote on it as soon as Tuesday.

