$100,000 grant pledged for Vel Phillips statue at Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Community Foundation and Oscar Rennebohm Foundation teamed up Thursday to announce a $100,000 combined grant to help pay for a statue to honor former Wisconsin Secretary of State Velvalea “Vel” Phillips on the state capitol grounds.

In January, the board in charge of decorations at the Capitol voted to create a committee to study placing a statue on Phillips on its grounds.

“We are humbled to have the opportunity to honor such an incredible person - and happy that in doing so we also make our State Capitol more reflective of the people it serves,” MCF CEO and President Bob Sorge said, explaining how Phillips spent her life fighting for civil rights.

A State Capitol and Executive Residence Board sub-committee voted unanimously to form the subcommittee to work with a community task force on a proposal to erect a $241,000 statue of Phillips.

Vel Phillips (Wisconsin Historical Society)

“She broke new ground as an attorney, judge, politician and our Secretary of State – often as the first woman and/or person of color to hold these positions,” Sorge continued.

The task force is co-chaired by Boys and Girls Club of Dane Co. president and CEO Michael Johnson and American Family Insurance corporate legal counsel Dave Endres.

“We are excited to be announcing today, on Vel Phillips’ birthday, that the project is moving forward,” Johnson said. “We are proud to be part of recognizing and commemorating the important role Vel Phillips played in our state’s history.”

A final vote for approval of the statue is expected in March. If approved, a call for proposals for artists to submit their vision for the statue. Supporters are hoping to see it in place as soon as early next year.

