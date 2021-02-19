41 animals recovered in Jefferson home search and rescue

JEFFERSON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forty-one animals were rescued from a Jefferson home Wednesday morning.

The Jefferson County Humane Society worked with police for a week before executing the search and rescue. Among those animals rescued were a mother and her four, day-old kittens. The humane society’s Executive Director describes the condition of the house.

“There was animal waste on every surface, we were climbing over piles of trash, in the basement where the dog was held, the amount of filth and waste and junk was knee high across the entire basement,” Exec. Dir. Jeff Okazaki said.

A new mother cat and her four, day-old kittens lay on a blanket (Jefferson County Humane Society)

In a release, Jefferson Police wrote the county DA would refer any potential criminal charges when the investigation is complete.

Forty cats and one dog total were recovered from the home. Okazaki said a team went back Thursday morning to find four more cats on the premises.

Rescued kitten sleeps on a blanket (Jefferson County Humane Society)

