Appeals court denies DNR request to stop Wisconsin wolf hunt

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Court of Appeals has dismissed a Department of Natural Resources request to stop the wolf hunt, which is scheduled to begin next week.

The DNR was appealing a court order that requires a hunt this month. But the appeals court says that the order was not a final judgment, so the appellate court has no jurisdiction over the appeal.

The weeklong wolf hunt will run from Feb. 22 through Feb. 28, and the permit application period closes at midnight Saturday.

Up to 200 animals will be allowed to be harvested.

