Beaver Dam assisted living facility staff and residents receive second COVID-19 dose, could change rules for family visits

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Forty-nine residents as Beaver Dam Assisted Living and Mental Care are one step closer to seeing family members more often inside their living space.

The facility currently allows one ‘Essential Visitor’ if a resident needs them. Once all staff and residents are fully vaccinated, the rules will likely change in a few weeks.

This made it a joyful day for residents like Joan N. Brehm.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing that we can do all of this,” Brehm said. “I would never turn it down because it’s no fun to be sick.”

The 92-year-old and many of her fellow residents and staff received their second COVID-19 vaccination, which means Brehm is one step closer to seeing her family more often in person.

“I tell my children call me on the phone and they all do that, anyone who wants to talk, it’s safe we won’t have to worry,” Brehm said.

BAKA Enterprises owns and operates the assisted living center. Vice Pres. of Business Development Michael Fredrickson said the company is looking to change its current COVID-19 policy.

“This has been extremely taxing on everyone, residents especially, they’ve missed many family milestones, birthdays, anniversaries, even funerals,” Fredrickson said. “Most of the residents haven’t had anyone come inside their apartment since the pandemic started.”

The new policy would allow two “Essential Visitors” to visit a resident inside their apartment.

That hope of returning to a normal lifestyle keeps that feeling of joy around.

“I think it’s the most wonderful thing,” Brehm said.

