Beloit PD work to arrest suspect, ask residents to avoid area

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is asking residents to avoid the 700 block of Park Avenue Thursday night while they work to take a suspect into custody.

Beloit PD explained that this incident started as a domestic dispute in Janesville. The suspect fled in his car, where he was chased into Beloit until officers deployed stop sticks.

The suspect ran away from officers until he made it to the 700 block of Park Avenue. This location is a few minutes away from Beloit College, but police noted there is no active shooter at Beloit College.

Beloit Police Department noted that they have set up a perimeter to arrest this suspect, but said they do not know if he is armed. They did add that this suspect has been known to be armed in the past.

The department also said they do not believe there is danger to the general public.

NBC15 News has a crew on the way and will update this story as details develop.

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Thursday, February 18, 2021

