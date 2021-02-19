Advertisement

City of Madison sends out call for more crossing guards

By Elise Romas
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Calling all crossing guards! Now that schools are opening, the city of Madison needs to fill some positions.

The guards work at 52 crosswalks around Madison. Eleven of those locations are currently vacant. City employees said the pandemic played a part in reduced staffing, but they’re hard at work to recruit more people before public schools start to re-open.

“They’re going to start back with kindergarten on Mar. 9 and we want to make sure we have our crossing guards out there so parents feel comfortable,” Renee Callaway, City of Madison Pedestrian and Bicycle Administrator said.

“I’ve met a ton of people and they’re all really neat people, this is a great corner to be at and I think any guard to talk to they’d tell you there’s a lot of great people on their corner,” Terry Tappy, City of Madison Crossing Guard said.

The positions are part time. You can find a link to the crossing guard application here.

