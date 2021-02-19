Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations decline by nearly 100 each week over past month

The total number of patients in the ICU with the virus has also been declining over the weeks, jumping down 20 patients from the previous week.
(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The total number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 has gone down by nearly 100 each week for the past month.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard reports that there are 391 total hospitalizations in Wisconsin currently for COVID-19 patients. There were 79 new hospitalizations added on Friday, but there still are 98 fewer patients in hospitals for the virus compared to last Friday.

DateHospitalizations totalICU Patients
1/29/2021710166
2/5/2021594160
2/12/2021489127
2/19/2021391107

DHS also notes that there are currently 107 patients in the ICU with COVID-19. The total number of patients in the ICU with the virus has also been declining over the weeks, jumping down 20 patients from the previous week.

The department added in 35 new deaths from COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of Wisconsinites who have lost their life from the virus to 6,267.

Seven-hundred and seventy-four COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday, as well. The seven-day rolling average for new cases has dipped to 635, which is the lowest it has been since it was reported at 633 cases on July 10, 2020.

The total number of Wisconsinites to ever be infected with COVID-19 has reached 558,496.

DHS also notes that one county, Rusk County, has shifted to “high” COVID-19 disease activity levels. This means the disease activity for the virus is shrinking in that county.

More than 130,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered to Wisconsinites

The state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard indicates that 128,145 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out to Wisconsin residents this week, out of the 1,099,838 in total.

DHS reports that 782,420 Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 314,762 people have completed their vaccine series.

Three counties in the state exceeded the 20% threshold of residents having at least one dose of the shot- Bayfield, Menominee and Ashland.

The data shows that nearly 45% of people ages 65 and older in the state have also received at least one vaccine.

