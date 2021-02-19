Dane Co. 14-day rolling average falls below 100 for the first time in months

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The average number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dane Co. fell out of the triple digits for the first time since September. According to Public Health Madison & Dane County’s latest data roundup, the fourteen-day rolling average for the county dipped to 95 per day.

That decline is also reflected in the seven-day rolling-average, the number most often cited by state health officials, which fell below 100 for the first time in months on Feb. 10 and has stayed there ever since. The last time the 14-day average included in PHMDC’s data snapshot was below 100 was Sept. 10; it nearly doubled the next week to 170 cases per day.

Statewide, the Dept. of Health Services records show Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average sits at 658 cases per day over the past week, its lowest point since late August.

The percentage of total tests that were positive over the past two weeks ticked up slightly to 1.4 percent, although it remains very low when compared to the preceding six months. PHMDC assumes that any number below five percent indicates enough testing is available to identify most people who have the virus.

VACCINATIONS

PHMDC’s report also highlights 15.3 percent of all residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

That 15 percent reflects nearly 84,000 people who have had their first shot. Of those, just over 36,000 people, or 6.6 percent of all residents, have completed the two-dose series. Three-quarters of the vaccines administered were of the Pfizer variety, PHMDC records indicate.

Stage No. of people Percent of residents Completed 36,002 6.6% Started or completed 83,732 15.3%

PHMDC’s vaccination dashboard shows more than half of residents over 65 years old have at least started the vaccination process.

The drive to vaccinate so may people over 65 years old is being partially credited with the fact only 15 people associated with assisted living facilities or skilled nursing facilities tested positive in the past two weeks.

In addition to the vaccination effort, the drop is also attributed to the overall decline in new COVID-19 cases in the county.

Vaccination by age group No. of people Percent of age group 16-17 146 0.1% 18-24 4,480 6.7% 25-34 11,281 13.1% 35-44 10,687 14.4% 45-54 8,608 13.8% 55-64 7,759 12.3% 65+ 40,410 52.0%

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.