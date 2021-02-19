Advertisement

Dane Co. sets out to immunize all K-12 teachers, staff

A Scripps health official draws from a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it...
A Scripps health official draws from a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it to a patient at their new drive-thru vaccination site at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in Del Mar, Calif. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)(Nelvin C. Cepeda | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials have requested 14,000 COVID-19 vaccines Friday to be given out to teachers and staff.

Public Health Madison and Dane County explained that a new collaboration between Dane Co. and local providers will help get all school staff vaccinated at the Alliant Energy Center this March.

PHMDC asked for 7,000 doses for the week of March 1 and 7,000 more for the week of March 8 for all K-12 teachers and staff.

PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich said they were happy to lead this effort.

“We all want kids in classrooms and vaccinated teachers are one more way that schools can protect the health and safety of staff and students,” Heinrich said.

The plan to get all of these educators vaccinated is expected to last 6-8 weeks, but PHMDC noted that it all depends on supply. They added that efforts to vaccinate teachers and staff will continue on the weekends, when these groups are not in the classroom.

School administrators will give out information to their staff on when they can expect to be vaccinated. School staff are eligible based on DHS guidelines on March 1, but again, this all depends on supply.

PHMDC noted that 15% of residents in the county have been vaccinated in the past two months.

