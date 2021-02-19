Dane Co. sets out to immunize all K-12 teachers, staff

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials have requested 14,000 COVID-19 vaccines Friday to be given out to teachers and staff.

Public Health Madison and Dane County explained that a new collaboration between Dane Co. and local providers will help get all school staff vaccinated at the Alliant Energy Center this March.

PHMDC asked for 7,000 doses for the week of March 1 and 7,000 more for the week of March 8 for all K-12 teachers and staff.

PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich said they were happy to lead this effort.

“We all want kids in classrooms and vaccinated teachers are one more way that schools can protect the health and safety of staff and students,” Heinrich said.

The plan to get all of these educators vaccinated is expected to last 6-8 weeks, but PHMDC noted that it all depends on supply. They added that efforts to vaccinate teachers and staff will continue on the weekends, when these groups are not in the classroom.

School administrators will give out information to their staff on when they can expect to be vaccinated. School staff are eligible based on DHS guidelines on March 1, but again, this all depends on supply.

PHMDC noted that 15% of residents in the county have been vaccinated in the past two months.

🧵A new public/private collaborative will help ensure teachers & school staff across Dane Co receive COVID vaccine in the coming weeks. Under the new partnership, Public Health & local health care providers will join forces to vaccinate school staff at @AlliantECenter in March. pic.twitter.com/gPwHPYwOJB — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) February 19, 2021

