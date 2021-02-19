Advertisement

Garza, Wieskamp help No. 11 Iowa beat No. 21 Wisconsin 77-62

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Luka Garza scored 30 points, Joe Wieskamp had 17 and No. 11 Iowa pulled away to beat No. 21 Wisconsin 77-62 on Thursday night.

Garza raised his nation-leading average to 24.7 points, making 11 of 19 shots, including 4 of 6 from three-point range, and grabbing eight rebounds.

Freshman Keegan Murray had 12 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

Micah Potter had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Wisconsin,  Brad Davison added 15 points and D’Mitrik Trice 11. The Badgers lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
A teen was arrested following a fire in Reedsburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Reedsburg teen accused of setting his own house on fire
Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide

Latest News

Camp Randall is practically empty Friday night for the first football game of 2020.
UW planning to allow fans at Badgers football games
Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) shoots over Nebraska guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson during the...
No. 21 Wisconsin beats Huskers 61-48 despite cold shooting
Camp Randall Stadium is seen during an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Miami...
Wisconsin’s 2021 football schedule revealed
The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during...
NCAA cancels Division III winter championships