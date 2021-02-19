Giannis Antetokounmpo selected as a starter for 2021 NBA All-Star Game

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Giannis Antetokounmpo was selected to be a starter for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game Thursday for the fifth straight season, the league announced.

The Bucks explained that fans, media and players determined the starters for the game, with fans accounting for 50% of the vote. The media and players both made up 25% of the vote each, according to a news release.

Antetokounmpo received the second-most fan votes, second-most player votes and the most media votes among all Eastern Conference frontcourt players.

5 All-Stars. 5 Starts For The Greek Freak!! pic.twitter.com/jJhwLwiFCU — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 19, 2021

The team noted that Antetokounmpo his the NBA’s two-time reigning MVP and was the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year.

Antetokounmpo will be joined by other valuable starters, including Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and LeBron James of the LA Lakers.

The two team captains, Durant and James, will select players from the pool voted as starters and reserves in order to make the team rosters.

The All-Star Game will take place Sunday, March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

