GOP source: Priebus mulling run for Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Reince Priebus, a former White House chief of staff to Donald Trump, has called Republican donors and power brokers in Wisconsin to discuss a possible bid for governor or the U.S. Senate.

That’s according to a GOP strategist who spoke directly with Priebus about his deliberations.

The person described Priebus as very far away from making a decision and largely listening to donors’ advice. The strategist was not authorized to comment publicly about Priebus’ discussions and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Priebus works for a law firm and lives outside Washington. Priebus is among several Republicans eyeing a possible run for governor.

Tony Evers, a Democrat, has not yet said whether he will seek reelection.

