Homicide defendant given 25 years for fatal Wisconsin crash

Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A North Dakota homicide defendant who led federal agents in Wisconsin on a high-speed chase that ended in a fatal crash has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Twenty-eight-year-old Donald Cooper Jr. was convicted of two counts of second-degree reckless homicide in the April 3 crash in Milwaukee that killed two people.

Cooper was fleeing from U.S. Marshals when he ran a red light and collided with another car, killing 23-year-old Joseph Badora and 20-year-old Maria Buhler.

The marshals were following Cooper because he was wanted in connection with the January 2020 shooting death of a 29-year-old man in Minot, North Dakota,

