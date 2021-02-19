Advertisement

Human remains found inside Blue Mounds home destroyed by fire

(AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Human remains were discovered Thursday at the scene of an overnight fire that destroyed a Blue Mounds home.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, a passerby spotted the blaze around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday and called 911. As emergency crews arrived at the scene, along W. Erbe Rd., they could see flames had been enveloped the home.

Firefighters from several departments were called to help knock down the blaze. By the time it was fully extinguished, the house was considered a total loss.

The following day, investigators found the remains

, the Sheriff’s Office reported. It did not indicate if the remains were from one individual or more.

Its investigation, in conjunction with the Dane Co. Medical Examiners Office, is ongoing.

