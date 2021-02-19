Jackson Jones’ child porn allegation detailed in criminal complaint

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “I know 100% right now that my life is, you know, over due to what I do for a living,” a popular Madison radio personality told a state investigator who was interviewing him about a child pornography investigation, according to a Dane Co. criminal complaint that detailed the graphic allegations against him.

In the complaint, Matthew Jones made repeated references to the consequences of his actions, noting the public nature of his career. Going by Jackson Jones, the 40-year-old Mt. Horeb man co-hosted Today’s Q106 Morning Show, on the country music station.

Jones appeared in court for the first time Friday, where he was officially charged with possession of child pornography. After pleading not guilty to the allegation, he was given a $500 signature bond and he next court date was set for April 9.

According to the complaint, the Mt. Horeb Police Dept. launched an investigation in December after it received a tip about child pornography and an associated Tumblr account. After serving a subpoena to Charter Communications about the account, investigators were able to trace the account to two addresses. The first address was in the 100 block of Ridge Drive, in the Village of Mount Horeb, corresponding with Jones’ address, while the second address was in the 700 block of Rayovac Drive, which is the same block as the Mid-West Family of Companies building.

In February, Tumblr Inc. delivered to Mt. Horeb Police Dept. over 1,200 images, nearly 50 conversations, and approximately 350 posts related to the account. Among the images was the one connected to the original tip and involved a nude, young girl in an explicit pose.

When agents from the Mt. Horeb Police Dept. and Wisconsin’s Dept. of Criminal Investigation confronted Jones about the allegations against him, focusing on messages and posts on Tumblr and the encrypted messaging service Wickr.

“Even when I started doing this, I was like, man, you got a lot of people you’re gonna hurt in this if something ends up going wrong, if you end up getting caught for having these.”

The complaint states Jones told investigators about his online activities and claimed he “never reblogged anything illegal (and)… never sent anything illegal” because he didn’t want to take the risk. He claimed the images of underage subject that were sent to him were unsolicited and, while he was looking to share pornography, Jones insisted to the state agent that everything he sent involved individuals over 18 years old.

It was during this conversation that Jones reportedly expressed his concerns over his career as a public figure and, while the agent explained he hadn’t intended to discuss that factor, Jones is quoted as saying, “it’s all going to come out anyways” and “I’m going to be a news story.”

WARNING: The following contains graphic content that may be difficult for some readers

When asked about some of the images he received, Jones allegedly told investigators an unnamed individual sent him approximately 10 of them over the course of two months and said they were “usually” pictures of school-age girls.

The agents also showed Jones pictures from the Tumblr files, asking him to recall them. Jones reportedly admitted liking and resharing some of the images of clothed young girls but told investigators he did not remember the one of a naked girl or sharing it, although he acknowledged “recogniz(ing)” it, the complaint continued.

While the allegation against Jones involved an image of the child, the complaint detailed conversations between Jones and investigators about chats involving graphic sexual fantasies, some of which involved violence, he is alleged to have participated in.

When going through the chats, Jones again is quoted discussing the consequences of the allegations against him and that they were the result of his own behavior.

“I’m so f---ing stupid, I can’t believe I threw my whole life away for this, to have an orgasm.”

