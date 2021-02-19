Advertisement

Madison restaurants can use ‘Streatery’ program again for outdoor dining

State St. Downtown Madison
State St. Downtown Madison(caroline peterson)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Restaurants in Madison will be able to take advantage of the City’s Streatery program again as temperatures begin to warm up this year.

The program allowed some businesses to expand their dining out onto the street, while also allowing the restaurants to use parking lots as additional outdoor seating spaces.

Matt Mikolajewski, the City’s Economic Development Director, says businesses who already took part in this program last summer will not need to apply again this year to do so.

“As soon as we have warm weather which hopefully will be here soon, businesses will be able to get out there and operate their streateries and have that socially-distanced outdoor dining,” said Mikolajewski.

City leaders also stressed that this program is open to all businesses outside of downtown that have a parking lot.

Common Council is set to vote next week on whether to expand the program further into the spring of 2022.

