Mondy charged with homicide after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel room

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 34-year-old Janesville man found inside a Wisconsin Dells hotel room along with the body of a woman has been charged with homicide.

According to court records, Jeremy Monday was charged Friday with first-degree intentional homicide stemming from domestic abuse, as well as possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of bail jumping.

Wisconsin Dells Police officers found Mondy and the woman’s body at The VUE hotel, on River Road, when they went there late Sunday morning to conduct a welfare check on two people.

When the officers arrived, they were met by Mondy, who told them he was okay. However, when asked about the woman, he told officers that she was dead, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice report.

Mondy was taken into custody at that time and booked into the Columbia Co. jail on a homicide count.

Authorities did not release the name of the woman, as the DOJ added that her family requested privacy at this time.

The DOJ are investigating this incident with the Wisconsin Dells Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Delton Police Department, Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

