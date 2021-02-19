Advertisement

Mondy charged with homicide after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel room

Jeremy Mondy booking photo
Jeremy Mondy booking photo(WI Dept. of Justice)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 34-year-old Janesville man found inside a Wisconsin Dells hotel room along with the body of a woman has been charged with homicide.

According to court records, Jeremy Monday was charged Friday with first-degree intentional homicide stemming from domestic abuse, as well as possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of bail jumping.

Wisconsin Dells Police officers found Mondy and the woman’s body at The VUE hotel, on River Road, when they went there late Sunday morning to conduct a welfare check on two people.

When the officers arrived, they were met by Mondy, who told them he was okay. However, when asked about the woman, he told officers that she was dead, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice report.

Mondy was taken into custody at that time and booked into the Columbia Co. jail on a homicide count.

Authorities did not release the name of the woman, as the DOJ added that her family requested privacy at this time.

The DOJ are investigating this incident with the Wisconsin Dells Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Delton Police Department, Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
Gabrielle Kokesh (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Woman accused of looting, smashing window during May protests given deferment
Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide

Latest News

Human remains found inside Blue Mounds home destroyed by fire
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released new photos from Tuesday's plane crash outside of...
Plane removed from scene of deadly crash, park allowed to reopen
Megan LeClair-Netzel, manager for UW Health’s employee health services gives first vaccines to...
New law lets more people deliver COVID-19 vaccine
Federal lawsuit claims negligence in ATV accident.
Homicide defendant given 25 years for fatal Wisconsin crash