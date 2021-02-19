New law lets more people deliver COVID-19 vaccine

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WMTV) - A new law will let more people in Wisconsin administer the COVID-19 vaccine. The measure lets pharmacy technicians and qualified students deliver the shots.

Gov. Tony Evers signed the bill Friday following a tour of the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. The new clinic opened this week in partnership with the Advocate Aurora Health of Oshkosh and the Winnebago Co. Public Health Dept.

“While we work to get shots in arms as soon as we have supply available, we also want to make sure we’re maximizing our capacity by expanding the number of people who can administer those doses once we have them,” Gov. Evers said.

Under the new law, pharmacy students who have completed two years of pharmacy school can administer the vaccine, so long as they are under the supervision of an authorized healthcare provider.

It also lays out other qualifications that would allow people to deliver the shots (text from Evers Administration):

The person has completed at least two hours in a course of study and training, approved by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education or the board, in hands-on injection technique and the recognition and treatment of emergency reactions to vaccines;

The person acts under the direct supervision of a pharmacist who has completed a course in study on topics relating to vaccination;

The person holds a current certification in basic life support or cardiopulmonary resuscitation; and

The person holds a certified pharmacy technician certification from either the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board or the National Healthcareer Association.

