Advertisement

New law lets more people deliver COVID-19 vaccine

Megan LeClair-Netzel, manager for UW Health’s employee health services gives first vaccines to...
Megan LeClair-Netzel, manager for UW Health’s employee health services gives first vaccines to UW Health employees.(UW Health/John Maniaci)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WMTV) - A new law will let more people in Wisconsin administer the COVID-19 vaccine. The measure lets pharmacy technicians and qualified students deliver the shots.

Gov. Tony Evers signed the bill Friday following a tour of the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. The new clinic opened this week in partnership with the Advocate Aurora Health of Oshkosh and the Winnebago Co. Public Health Dept.

“While we work to get shots in arms as soon as we have supply available, we also want to make sure we’re maximizing our capacity by expanding the number of people who can administer those doses once we have them,” Gov. Evers said.

Under the new law, pharmacy students who have completed two years of pharmacy school can administer the vaccine, so long as they are under the supervision of an authorized healthcare provider.

It also lays out other qualifications that would allow people to deliver the shots (text from Evers Administration):

  • The person has completed at least two hours in a course of study and training, approved by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education or the board, in hands-on injection technique and the recognition and treatment of emergency reactions to vaccines;
  • The person acts under the direct supervision of a pharmacist who has completed a course in study on topics relating to vaccination;
  • The person holds a current certification in basic life support or cardiopulmonary resuscitation; and
  • The person holds a certified pharmacy technician certification from either the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board or the National Healthcareer Association.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
Gabrielle Kokesh (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Woman accused of looting, smashing window during May protests given deferment
Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide

Latest News

SSM Health begins administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine after receiving their first shipment...
Dane Co. 14-day rolling average falls below 100 for the first time in months
There’s a new warning from top U.S. health officials about coronavirus variants. Reports...
UK COVID-19 variant discovered in Dane County
Many parents are wondering how long it will be before children can receive the shot.
The Next Generation of Vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna pediatric trials underway
VACCINE TEAM Q&A: When can people with health risks get the COVID-19 vaccine?