Advertisement

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine can be stored longer in regular freezer

A Pfizer facility is seen in this file photo. Pfizer says new data shows its COVID-19 vaccine...
A Pfizer facility is seen in this file photo. Pfizer says new data shows its COVID-19 vaccine can be stored at warmer temperatures.(Source: Pfizer/CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer says new data shows its COVID-19 vaccine can be stored at warmer temperatures.

The pharmaceutical company found that the vaccine can remain stable when stored for two weeks at standard freezer temperatures - between -25 degrees and -15 degrees Celsius.

Right now, the vaccine is approved to only be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures for up to five days and can only last up to six months in an ultra-cold freezer.

Pfizer submitted this new data to the Food and Drug Administration.

The company said it hopes the new two-week storage option would help vaccine centers and pharmacies manage their supply easier.

The data will be submitted to global regulatory agencies within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
Matthew Jones
Source: Q106 morning host Jackson Jones arrested on child porn allegations
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
Gabrielle Kokesh (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Woman accused of looting, smashing window during May protests given deferment
Janesville man arrested in Columbia Co. homicide

Latest News

People wait in near freezing temperatures to fill water bottles and coolers with water from a...
Texas grid operators say system back to normal; water woes rise in the South
Walgreens to get more than 480,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses per week, up from 180,000.
Walgreens to get 300,000 more vaccine doses each week
A Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in December banned Russia’s team name, flag and...
Russia’s new team name, flag agreed for next 2 Olympic Games
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Back in Paris accord, US vows no more sidelining of climate
Federal lawsuit claims negligence in ATV accident.
Homicide defendant given 25 years for fatal Wisconsin crash