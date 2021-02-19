Advertisement

Six Flags Great America reopening in less than two months

(WIFR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six Flags announced plans to open all of its theme parks over the course of 2021, with the closest one, Great America, slated to welcome thrill seekers in just over two months.

On Friday, the company released its schedule for opening as well as the COVID-19-based health restrictions. Great America is expected to open on April 24, while Hurricane Harbor will allow riders about a month later.

Great America is also launching a new ride, Tsunami Surge, this season. At 86-feet tall, Six Flags describes the coaster as the largest of its kind, with riders reaching speeds of 28 miles an hour through 950 feet course, which includes “brilliant colors and dreamlike imagery.”

To help lure visitors back, Six Flags is promising the lowest prices in years on one-day and season passes, saying the season passes will pay for themselves after two visits.

The company noted it has worked with epidemiologists to create its safety procedures. Officials say they will meet or exceed federal, state, and local guidelines.

A full list of opening dates is available here.

